Booster Club auctioning off Lewis and Clark's 107-year-old doors

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lewis and Clark High School is expanding – and the construction surrounding it is hard to miss.

Over the weekend, the school’s Booster Club will be auctioning off two of the original doors from when it was built in 1911, and not everyone is happy about it.

Former LC students and parents sounded off online, claiming that it is sad to see those original doors go.

“I feel for all the alumni here,” says Holly Bahme-Lytle, LC Booster Club President. “Again, we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances – and again, we salvaged them so that they didn’t go to the dump, and this is a really good opportunity to have people rally some support.

The doors, along with several other items, will be auctioned Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m. at the McGinnity Room downtown.