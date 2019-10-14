News

Bonner County Deputy crashes into car with minors, no injuries reported

BONNER CO., Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving a Bonner County Deputy on Saturday night.

The Deputy was responding to a service call, with his lights and sirens on, when he side-swiped a car on the bridge south of Sandpoint. The Deputy then crashed into a concrete barrier, blocking both lanes of northbound and southbound traffic.

The car was occupied by two adults and three minors, none of whom were injured in the crash.

According to Idaho State Police, the Deputy was not wearing his seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for about an hour and a half before reopening, and now ISP is investigating the incident.

