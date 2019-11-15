Bomb threat forces evacuation at Moscow Middle School

Creative Commons

MOSCOW, Idaho - A written bomb threat forced an evacuation at Moscow Middle School on Friday.

Moscow Police said a note indicating a bomb was inside the school was found in a bathroom and turned into school authorities.

The school was evacuated close to the end of the day as a precautionary measure. Superintendent Greg Bailey notified parents around 2:15 p.m.

Students were sent to the Hamilton Lowe Aquatics Center and were released once officials deemed it safe, according to Pullman Radio.

All Friday activities at the middle school and Bear Den Gymnasium were canceled.

This is a developing story.