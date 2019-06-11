Body pulled from Spokane River identified as missing man
POST FALLS, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body pulled from the Spokane River earlier Monday was a missing Idaho man.
37-year-old Matthew Wallace was reported missing on May 31st after his vehicle and cell phone were left at his home.
An investigation will be conducted by the Post Falls police department.
