Body pulled from Spokane River identified as missing man

POST FALLS, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body pulled from the Spokane River earlier Monday was a missing Idaho man.

37-year-old Matthew Wallace was reported missing on May 31st after his vehicle and cell phone were left at his home.

An investigation will be conducted by the Post Falls police department.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.