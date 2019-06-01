News

Body found in Spokane River near Division St. Bridge

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 11:39 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A body was found in the Spokane River near the Division St. Bridge Saturday morning. 

Major Crimes Detectives are at the scene investigating. 

The trail on the south side of the river is expected to remain closed for some time.  

This is a devloping story. 

 

