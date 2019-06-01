Body found in Spokane River near Division St. Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. - A body was found in the Spokane River near the Division St. Bridge Saturday morning.

Major Crimes Detectives are at the scene investigating.

Confirmed with SPD. Body found near the Division St. Bridge. Major crimes on scene. No age, gender given right now. Not sure how long the body had been in the river. Expect the south side of the trail to be closed under the bridge for several hours #kxly pic.twitter.com/SUlgSQjVDs — Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) June 1, 2019

The trail on the south side of the river is expected to remain closed for some time.

This is a devloping story.

