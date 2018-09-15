Body found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed authorities found a body in the Spokane River Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, a passerby saw the body in the river, east of Harvard Road at about 11:20 a.m. Deputies and Spokane Valley Fire personnel responded.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating because authorities don't know what caused the death.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the person's name and cause of death.