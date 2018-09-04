Body found in canal identified
RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's office has confirmed the identity of the man whose body was found last month in an irrigation canal near Othello.
Investigators say the body of Marcello Pedro Chaj Alvarez was found early in the morning of August 16, in the canal near the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 17.
The cause of death is pending toxicology results and additional investigation.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found safe
- Court: Criminalizing homeless for sleeping outdoors is cruel
- Saving Nolan: Boy gets first day of school surprise from Spokane Fire Department
- Lime Bikes are officially here!
- Convicted child molester gets probation after serving less than a year
- Officials investigate officer-involved shooting in Cheney