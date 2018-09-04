News

Body found in canal identified

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 02:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 02:03 PM PDT

RITZVILLE, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's office has confirmed the identity of the man whose body was found last month in an irrigation canal near Othello. 

Investigators say the body of Marcello Pedro Chaj Alvarez was found early in the morning of August 16, in the canal near the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 17.

The cause of death is pending toxicology results and additional investigation.

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS