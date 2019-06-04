Body found in burning car, suspect shot by Okanogan Co. deputies

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. - Authorities in Okanogan County shot a man they believe is connected to an incident involving a body found a burning car on Monday.

Authorities with the Aeneas Valley Fire district 16 responded to a report of a car fire on Frosty Creek Road around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters discovered a body in the trunk of the burning car and contacted the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received information about an individual walking away from the car and were led to a location near the Aeneas Valley Store. They confronted the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Lance R. Bowers, who was armed with a firearm around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said Bowers did not comply with orders and displayed his firearm.

The responding deputy and sergeant fired their weapons and shot the suspect.

Deputies administered first aid and called Lifeline to help treat his injuries. Bowers was booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail on a weapons charge. On Tuesday, he was taken to the Okangoan County Jail.

No officials were injured. Per standard procedure, the deputy and sergeant have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit will investigate the officer-involved shooting. Okanogan County detectives will continue to investigate the fire and death.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated deputies discovered the dead body in the burning car.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.