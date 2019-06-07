Body found hidden in freezer in missing mom's apartment

SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents filed Thursday provide background detail into what led up to a homicide case involving a missing Spokane woman.

On Wednesday, authorities said the Arezu Kashify’s missing persons case was now a homicide case after a female body was found inside the woman’s apartment, which she shared with her husband.

According to those documents, on May 30, Kashify’s friend contacted police to file a missing person report saying that she had not seen her Kashify since May 26.

The friend told police she had talked to Kashify’s father. He said Kashify’s husband, Wahid, had told him that Kashify was leaving him.

Kashify's friend also told police that she was unsure of any history of domestic violence, but that she did see a large bruise on Kashify’s leg and that she had reportedly been collecting court paperwork regarding her relationship with Wahid.

After receiving this and other information from the initial missing person report, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies went to Kashify’s apartment. However, after their initial search, nothing out of the ordinary was found.

According to court documents, a nurse practitioner saw information on the case and called authorities to give more information on Kashify. She stated that Kashify had been in her office in late March or early April. During the visit, the practitioner gained the impression that Kashify was afraid of her husband. The nurse practitioner then offered to contact law enforcement to get her help, but Kashify declined saying Wahid would kill her immediately.

Another man called Crime Check after seeing a press release. He said he worked with Wahid. The man claimed Wahid had told him that Kashify was displeased with the amount of women Wahid was around. Wahid said that he would “go back to Afghanistan and get a new wife.” During a follow-up conversation with the co-worker, he stated that Wahid quit his job on May 26 without notice.

On June 1, a Toyota Sienna registered to Wahid was located at Spokane International Airport. It was later found that Wahid had purchased a one-way plane ticket on May 28 and left the United States.

Taxi cabs owned by Wahid were found near the couple's apartment and taken into lockup by authorities. Both vehicles have infotainment systems that could provide additional evidence.

On June 4, after another, more thorough search of the apartment, a female body was found hidden inside.

According to additional documents from the investigation, the body was found beneath the false bottom of a chest freezer.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and the couple’s children were put in the care of Child Protective Services.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.