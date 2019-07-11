Bobby Wagner earns perfect rating in Madden NFL 20

NFL video game franchise Madden announced Wednesday that in this years iteration, Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner has been rated 99 overall - the highest rating a player can receive.

The Madden development team sets their overall player ratings after analyzing game film to determine individual skill ratings such as speed, strength, agility, awareness, and more. These individual ratings are plugged into a formula to determine the players overall rating - in Wagner's case he's among the top four in the NFL.

BEST MLB IN 👏 THE 👏 GAME.



Welcome to the 99 Club, @bwagz! pic.twitter.com/29MoSqz737 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 10, 2019

Other Seahawks who have earned a 99 overall include CB Richard Sherman in Madden 15, and OT Walter Jones back in Madden 07.

Wagner finds himself in elite company, joining "The 99 Club" with Defensive Player of the Year Award recipients Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald. The fourth and final player to receive a 99 this year not yet been announced.

With four First-Team All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls, Wagner has cemented himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Since 2012, he leads the NFL in combined tackles with 981. Last season he made 84 solo tackles and 54 assisted tackles with only one miss. He also served as the teams defensive captain in 2018 after previously holding the title in 2015.

Madden previously released their rookie ratings, where Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf earned a 76 overall rating. He ranks 7th overall for all rookies, and 2nd for rookie wide receivers.

Madden continues to release ratings for this year's players as they approach the games release on August 2nd. Expect their assessments of other Seahawks stars such as Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett in the coming weeks.



