Bob Seger bringing farewell tour to Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hear that "old time rock and roll" at the Spokane Arena this fall!
Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are coming to town. The September 19 concert is part of the band's "Roll Me Away" farewell tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. They range in price from $59.00 to $121.00.
If you can't catch the concert in Spokane, the group will playing the Tacoma Dome two days later on September 21.
Learn more info on the Spokane Arena's website.
