Boaters urged to get safety training before the season begins

The Washington State Parks Boating Program wants boaters to be prepared for the upcoming season by taking a safety education course. During the national Spring Aboard campaign, March 18 through 24, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators along with state, federal and nonprofit partners, are coordinating efforts that aim to get boaters educated — and certified — in boating safety before boating season begins.

For many boaters, it’s the law. In Washington state, boaters who operate a vessel with a 15-horsepower engine or greater must be certified and carry a Boater Education Card to prove they passed an accredited boating safety education course.

“When you are out on the water, you are responsible for knowing the laws and keeping yourself and others safe,” said Wade Alonzo, State Parks Boating Program Manager. “Boating trends and statistics tell us that educated boaters are less likely to get in an accident. When people take a course, they learn a variety of skills that make them better boaters. We want our waterways to be safe and fun for all recreational boaters.”

Alonzo added, “We strongly encourage all boaters to take a safety education course, even if they aren’t legally required to.”

Generally, boaters have three options: an instructor-led course; an online self-study; or (for boaters who already have significant boating experience) a home study and equivalency exam. Each course gives a strong foundational knowledge of boating safety, emergency procedures and navigational rules. During the Spring Aboard week, many course providers offer discounts or other incentives for students who enroll in a course. After completing and passing a state-approved boating safety course or equivalency exam, students must apply for a Boater Education Card with their proof of certification. Many online course providers will complete this step and charge a third-party fee. If boaters apply directly with the Washington State Parks Boating Program, the one-time fee for the card is $10.

