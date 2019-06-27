Boat breaks free from Coeur d'Alene dock amid strong winds

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Thunderstorms rolling through the Inland Northwest have done a number in Coeur d'Alene.

Marianne Bornhoft posted photos of a tree that snapped in half and a boat breaking free from the Coeur d'Alene Resort's dock due to strong winds. Bornhoft said hundreds of people were onboard the boat, which was tethered to another vessel full of passengers.

"Thank goodness we had a captain on our vessel and he was so good and professional," Bornhoft said. "All the staff, they were great and we had a great time but it was -- this is a night I will never forget."

Bornhoft said the boat continued on the scheduled cruise which lasted about 3 hours.

Some storm damage in CDA https://t.co/D6qvb8WZin — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 27, 2019

