BNSF Railway Police need your help locating a stolen power unit

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 11:00 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 11:00 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - BNSF Railway Police Special Agents are investigating the theft of a PortaCo Bear Track self-propelled hydraulic power unit and are asking for your help. 

The PortaCo Bear Track and its additional PortaCo Power Unit were stolen sometime between September 21, 2018 and September 23, 2018 from BNSF property south of Trent Avenue between Pines and University. 

The PortaCo Bear Track and its additional PortaCo Power Unit has an estimated retail cost of nearly $24,000. 

BNSF Railway Police Special Agents are hoping due to the uniqueness of this equipment, someone may recognize it and/or be able to provide information regarding the theft of this equipment or know of its location. 

Anyone with tips of information is urged to call BNSF Railway Police at 1-800-832-5452 and request a Spokane Agent. 

