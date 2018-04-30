BREAKING NEWS

Bloomsday 2018 and Downtown Construction

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 12:35 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 12:35 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash - According to long time race organizer Don Kardong, downtown's construction should have very little affect on Sunday's Bloomsday Race.

"There's no construction on the route itself," explained Kardong.  

The construction will, however, greatly affect the end of the race and the T shirt distribution.  For the second straight year, finishers will be encouraged to head toward the Bennett Block following the race, rather than the park.

