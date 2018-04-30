Bloomsday 2018 and Downtown Construction

SPOKANE, Wash - According to long time race organizer Don Kardong, downtown's construction should have very little affect on Sunday's Bloomsday Race.

"There's no construction on the route itself," explained Kardong.

The construction will, however, greatly affect the end of the race and the T shirt distribution. For the second straight year, finishers will be encouraged to head toward the Bennett Block following the race, rather than the park.

