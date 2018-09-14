BLM lifts fire restrictions in Eastern Washington

Because the temperatures have started to cool, and there's more moisture in the area, the Bureau of Land Management Spokane District will lift fire restrictions on lands administered by the district, including the temporary ban on target shooting, in eastern Washington. The restrictions end Saturday, Sept. 15 at 12:01 a.m. in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

