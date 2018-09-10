Blewett Pass closed this week
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Heads up if you use Blewett Pass! US 97 will be closed to all traffic across Blewett Pass from 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14 as crews work to replace three culverts under the road.
The closure runs from milepost 157.60 (Lauderdale Junction) and milepost 169 (five miles north of the Blewett Pass Summit).
To minimize traffic impacts, the timing of the closure was scheduled for the period after Labor Day, when vacation travel declines, and before classes start at Central Washington University.
There are no specified detours. The primary alternative routes are expected to be US 2 over Stevens Pass and I-90 at George (SR 281) to SR 28 through Quincy to Wenatchee.
