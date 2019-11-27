Blewett Pass reopens, chains required
If your Thanksgiving travel plans take you over Blewett Pass on US 97, you will need to pack the chains.
The Dept. of Transportation closed Blewett Pass early Wednesday for poor visibility and heavy snow. It was reopened just before 10:00 a.m. after plow crews went through the area.
Chains are currently required on all vehicles except all wheel drive.
If you have to drive over the pass, use extreme caution. There is compact snow and ice on the road and crews say it is snowing hard with strong gusty winds and poor visibility.
There are currently no restrictions on Snoqualmie Pass. Traction tires are advised on Stevens Pass. Find the latest pass information from WSDOT here.
