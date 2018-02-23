Biggest ever restaurant week has some creative and unique food options

SPOKANE, Wash. - There are 107 restaurants participating in the sixth year of the restaurant week. Restaurants around Spokane, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene and Airway heights are in overdrive getting ready for the expected crowds.

"We are so excited, we love restaurant week," said Chaps owner Celeste Shah. "Food really brings us altogether."

She says she's had her chefs working hard the last two weeks in preparation for the ten day food festival, putting perfecting touches on the menu.

At Chaps some of the Restaurant Week options include halibut crusted with hazelnuts and Filet Mignon medallions.

"Its just a great time when chefs want to show off what they can do and its during a slow time of the year, when there isn't a lot going on, so lets go out and eat," said event organizer Tamara McGregor.

She says this year there's even more of a focus on locally sourced foods, and if you go out you'll be getting a true taste of the inland Northwest.

"We wanted to highlight the culinary scene that has really been blossoming here in Spokane and North Idaho," she said.

On the menus for this year's event there are some creative options, octopus, gumbo, crawfish, elk meatloaf are just a few of them. There will also be a German pub getting in on the action this year, serving up some true German dishes like Schweinbraten, Rouladen and Cordon Bleu.

"We are just a family business we do comfort food," said Georg Weimer, of Das Stein Haus.

His restaurant has been around for 30 years, but he's excited about his first year participating in Restaurant Week.

