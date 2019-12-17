Big winter storm for mid-week
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's still a couple of days away, but a sizable winter storm is expected to bring snow to the area starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.
Heavy mountain snow will make travel over the passes very difficult Wednesday through Friday.
Only 2–3 inches of snow is expected in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area right now, but the timing will be tough for Thursday morning commuters.
Temperatures warm into the 40s Friday and Saturday. Expect a wintery mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain in the valleys starting Thursday night before it turns all to rain by Friday.
Heavy snow will continue in the mountains.
