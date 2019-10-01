Better Business Bureau closes Spokane office
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ten people were laid off from their jobs at Spokane's Better Business Bureau office on Monday.
A spokesperson for the BBB said those laid off were part of the sales team. All of those people were offered positions at the Tacoma or Boise location.
The office had 14 employees; the four remaining internal staff members will keep their positions, but will begin working remotely.
The company will continue normal work with clients, but will not have an office. Their contact information for the company remains the same.
The office cited "cost efficiency" as the reason for the closure.
