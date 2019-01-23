Ben & Jerry's releases new "cookie dough core" ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s has some new flavors out that will surely make you lose some dough.

On Wednesday, the ice cream company announced three new cookie dough options: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core and Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core.

These tasty treats are available in Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops and in retailers nationwide from $4.29-$4.99 per pint.

And don’t worry. Although the CDC has said that people shouldn’t eat raw cookie dough due to salmonella concerns, this ice cream is good to go.

Each core is made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized egg yolks making them safe to eat.

So, even though the warm weather is still a couple of months out, you can always snuggle on up to the fireplace with one (or all) of these delicious desserts.

