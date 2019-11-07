Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin to visit Spokane as they host 'Bachelor Live on Stage'

ABC

SPOKANE, Wash. - Bachelor Nation favorites Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin will be coming to Spokane on March 8.

The reality television show alums are hosting "The Bachelor Live on Stage" and stopping at several cities around the U.S, including the Lilac City.

Audience members will have a chance to find love in their own community. Each show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to ladies in the audience searching for love.

Higgins and Kufrin will guide the bachelor along his journey, from first impressions to group date challenges to one-on-one dates – all live on stage.

Tickets for the Spokane show are still available on Ticketswest.

