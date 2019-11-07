Ben Higgins, Becca Kufrin to visit Spokane as they host 'Bachelor Live on Stage'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bachelor Nation favorites Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin will be coming to Spokane on March 8.
The reality television show alums are hosting "The Bachelor Live on Stage" and stopping at several cities around the U.S, including the Lilac City.
Audience members will have a chance to find love in their own community. Each show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to ladies in the audience searching for love.
Higgins and Kufrin will guide the bachelor along his journey, from first impressions to group date challenges to one-on-one dates – all live on stage.
Tickets for the Spokane show are still available on Ticketswest.
RELATED: 'The Bachelor Live on Stage' is coming to Spokane
Previous Story
Spokane Police: Reckless driver attempts to climb into other vehicles, has medical episode
Next Story
Chewelah native Allen Stone releasing new album, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Police: Reckless driver attempts to climb into other vehicles, has medical episode
- Chewelah native Allen Stone releasing new album, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Richland police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap sleeping 11-year-old girl
- Holocaust survivor and step-sister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, to share story in Spokane
- Give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost your car this morning
- Another Washington firefighter dies of cancer, the leading cause of death in that field