Below-average temperatures and a wind advisory in store this week

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Don't be surprised if you wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of strong winds or find your neighbor's Halloween decorations in your yard tomorrow morning!

A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 p.m. Monday and continues through 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring wind gusts of up to 45 mph to the region along with the chance of showers and a big drop in temperatures. Highs will drop more than 16 degrees for Tuesday. 

A chance of showers Tuesday night might result in some light valley snow showers.

The rest of the work week will be dry and sunny, but cool with high temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s and morning lows in the 20s.

