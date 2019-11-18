Beloved Crescent Windows returning to the Davenport Grand
SPOKANE, Wash. - The beloved Crescent Windows will return to the Davenport Grand once again this holiday season.
The window scenes, which used to be part of the old Crescent Department Store's holiday display, were a tradition for many up until the 1980s.
The tradition came to an end decades ago and pieces sat in storage for years. That is, until 2018, when several of the displays were discovered in the basement of the old Crescent building.
Volunteers and the Downtown Spokane Partnership worked to repair the old displays and bring them back to downtown.
They now make their home along Main Ave in the Davenport Grand. This year, the six window bays will feature three, newly refurbished scenes.
Everyone is invited to view the revitalized historic window displays, which will be on display from November 30 to January 5.
