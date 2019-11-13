Beggs takes the lead by seven votes in race for city council president

SPOKANE, Wash. - Breean Beggs has taken his first -- very slim -- lead in the race to become Spokane's next city council president.

As of Tuesday, Beggs now leads opponent Cindy Wendle by just seven votes and one one-hundredth of a percent, with 30,880 votes to Wendle's 30,873 votes.

Beggs told 4 News Now in a text he was "very relieved" when he saw the results. Wendle could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

About 1,500 ballots were accounted for in Tuesday's release, meaning there are still 8,100 votes that need to be counted. Returns show about 3,000 people did not vote for either candidate, while there were 253 write-in votes. Those votes combined to make up about 5 percent of the ballots cast.

Last week, Wendle led Beggs by as many as 851 votes, but Beggs clawed his way back, cutting the deficit to 145 votes Friday.

If the election were certified with these results, a manual recount would be triggered, since fewer than 150 votes and less than a quarter of a percent separate the candidates. A machine recount would be required if the race comes down to less than 2,000 votes and less than half a percent, but that won't be decided for another two weeks, when the election is certified Nov. 26. Either candidate can also request a recount.

Spokane County elections manager Mike McLaughlin tells 4 News Now his team is ready for whatever comes their way.

"I mean, part of our process from the beginning is -- when the ballots go out, we count on, we process for a recount," McLaughlin says. "So, everything happens and, you know, we're ready for one if one is determined to be needed."

Should a recount take place, McLaughlin says we may not know the outcome of this race for another month. He estimates the office wouldn't have official results until the middle of December.