Beggs extends lead for city council president with new vote count

SPOKANE, Wash. - New numbers show Breean Beggs is now ahead of his opponent Cindy Wendle by 503 votes for Spokane's city council president, prompting Wendle to concede on Thursday.

READ: Cindy Wendle concedes city council president race

A fresh wave of results put Beggs at 32,311 to Wendle's 31,808 votes, putting him ahead with 50.18% of the vote.

Beggs took his first -- very slim -- lead in the race on Tuesday, coming in just seven votes ahead of Wendle.

"I thought it would be a much bigger margin, and quite frankly, I thought I would be ahead by a bigger margin," Beggs said Wednesday. "It's just, you know, anxiety-producing, but really, I'm focused on doing the work that I'm doing every day for the city. I'm gonna be on the council regardless, so I'm working on the budget right now, is what I'm trying to do."

If the election were certified with these results, a machine recount would be triggered, since fewer than 2,000 votes and less than a half of a percent separate the two candidates. There would be an automatic manual recount if the margin is cut to less than 150 votes and less than a quarter of a percent, but that won't be decided for another two weeks, when the election is certified Nov. 26. Either candidate can also request a recount.