Beggs closing the gap in Spokane's race for city council president

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new wave of results shows Breean Beggs is closing the gap between him and his opponent Cindy Wendle in Spokane's race for city council president.

New numbers show Beggs is now just 145 votes behind Wendle, who dominates with 49.92% of the vote.

A second wave of results showed Wendle in the lead by 851, and then on Thursday with 346 votes. Friday's updated numbers show that gap has narrowed yet again.

READ: Race for city council president narrows

Interestingly, results show 2,772 under votes, meaning that's how many people voted for neither candidate.