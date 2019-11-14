Bald eagle migration coming to Lake Coeur d'Alene, perfect for bird watching Cheryl Hogan Cheryl Hogan Cheryl Hogan Cheryl Hogan

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - From November through February, migrating bald eagles will be stopping along Lake Coeur d'Alene to feed on kokanee salmon.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) encourages people to come and watch these birds. They say the best locations to watch them are Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.

More importantly, they stress safe viewing – urging people to stay as far from the eagles as possible, and remain in your car if they are nearby. Additionally, they request that viewers park off the main roads, and of course, bring their binoculars.

The BLM has been counting eagle numbers since 1974, and have noted that the migration count has varied over the years. Here is a breakdown of the weekly counts from the previous two years:



2018/2019

December 21: 229 total

December 14: 367 total

December 7: 209 total (low visibilty)

November 29: 343 total

November 21: 110 total

November 15: 55 total

2017/2018

January 2: 179 total

December 20: 383 total

December 15: 293 total

December 7: 372 total

November 30: 314 total

November 21: 147 total

November 16: 37 total

For more information, and a longer list of weekly counts, you can visit the Bureau of Land Management website.