Bald eagle migration coming to Lake Coeur d'Alene, perfect for bird watching
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - From November through February, migrating bald eagles will be stopping along Lake Coeur d'Alene to feed on kokanee salmon.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) encourages people to come and watch these birds. They say the best locations to watch them are Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.
More importantly, they stress safe viewing – urging people to stay as far from the eagles as possible, and remain in your car if they are nearby. Additionally, they request that viewers park off the main roads, and of course, bring their binoculars.
The BLM has been counting eagle numbers since 1974, and have noted that the migration count has varied over the years. Here is a breakdown of the weekly counts from the previous two years:
2018/2019
- December 21: 229 total
- December 14: 367 total
- December 7: 209 total (low visibilty)
- November 29: 343 total
- November 21: 110 total
- November 15: 55 total
2017/2018
- January 2: 179 total
- December 20: 383 total
- December 15: 293 total
- December 7: 372 total
- November 30: 314 total
- November 21: 147 total
- November 16: 37 total
For more information, and a longer list of weekly counts, you can visit the Bureau of Land Management website.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Newly built Spokane bus stops under construction again, here's why
- SPD have arrested repeat offender three times in 2019 alone
- Admitted Freeman shooter's lawyer asks judge to recuse himself, citing possible conflict of interest
- Spokane father to be sentenced Friday for killing 3-week-old son
- #happylife: Get organized ahead of the holidays with this free workshop
- Police contact man yelling 'I'm going to kill someone' near Sacajawea MS, Wilson Elementary