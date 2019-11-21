News

Baby Shark Live! coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts

Posted: Nov 21, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you have some "Baby Shark" fans in your house, you will want to mark your calendars for March 26. 

Baby Shark Live! is coming to Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts. The fully immersive concert experience follows Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong on an adventure into the sea. 

The show is full of singing and dancing, and includes classic songs like Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, and of course, Baby Shark! 

Tickets go on sale Friday November 22 at 10 a.m. on all Tickets West outlets. Tickets range from $29.50 to $58.50. 

