Avoid lines and check out the Hoopfest pop-up store Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - With over 250,000 players and spectators in downtown Spokane, Hoopfest is expected to bring in over $4 million to the local economy again this year; with people eating at our restaurants and shopping at our stores.

If you want some Hoopfest-themed merchandise, the place to go is the Hoopfest stores.

If your goal is to get one of the coveted Hoopfest basketballs, arrive early to beat the crowds. The theme of this years ball is “distorted heritage.” It's a global theme from Nike that takes something historic and puts a modern twist on it.

Hoopfest went with grafitti for urban basketball. The ball has words synonymous with Hoopfest on it and some trash-talking basketball terms!

The Hoopfest store will open Saturday, bright and early at 7:30 a.m. and stay open till 7 p.m. On Sunday, the store will open at 7:30 a.m. and stay open till 4 p.m.

Don't forget, only cash and credit cards are accepted as payment.

Want to try and avoid lines? A Hoopfest pop-up shop is going to be located near the north courts this year, outside of the Spokane arena next to the vendors.

