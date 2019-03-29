Avista to donate $7M to local community initiatives

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista announced Friday it will donate $7 million to local community initiatives.

The utility company, which serves both Washington and Idaho, is celebrating 130 years in business with the large philanthropic donation.

“Our region and our company are human powered,” said Scott Morris, chairman and CEO of Avista. “To celebrate 130 years of working together to build strong, healthy and vibrant communities, Avista is pleased to announce an investment of more than $7 million that will fund initiatives in our local communities.”

The money does not come from utility rates, but comes instead from shareholders through the various philanthropy programs of Avista.

According to a release, the funding will go toward three specific initiatives:

1. Homelessness – Working to help find solutions to this very complex issue facing communities both large and small.

2. Small Town Pride – Strengthening communities by solving tough problems, building resilience and continuing to care for neighbors.

3. Youth Success – Recognizing the many challenges faced by youth today, investing in initiatives to ensure youth can be safe and successful in the classroom and excited for their future.

“We’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration of our communities over the years as we’ve worked side-by-side to make our communities what they are today. We’re pleased to build on our legacy of community stewardship with this contribution that will serve to elevate the great work already being done and expand the possibilities for what we can accomplish together into the future,” Morris said.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.