Avista to decrease rates in Idaho

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Corporation has filed its annual rate adjustment which, if approved, will decrease Idaho residents' monthly bills for electricity and natural gas.

Consumers who use an average of 910 kilowatt hours per month would see a decrease of $49.92 in their yearly electric bills and those who use an average of 63 therms per month would see a savings of $24.36 over a year.

The requested electric rate changes by rate schedule are:

Residential Service - Schedule 1 -4.7% General Service - Schedules 11 & 12 -1.8% Large General Service - Schedules 21 & 22 -2.2% Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25 0.0% Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25P 0.0% Pumping Service - Schedules 31 & 32 -1.9% Street & Area Lights - Schedules 41-49 0.0% Overall -2.9%

The requested natural gas rate changes by rate schedule are:

General Service - Schedule 101 -4.2% Large General Service - Schedules 111 & 112 -5.6% Interruptible Service - Schedules 131 & 132 0.0% Transportation Service - Schedule 146 0.0% Overall -4.5%

The rate adjustments were driven by a higher level of consumption due to a colder winter in 2017 compared to other winters, according to a press release.

If the adjustment is approved, the rate changes would go into effect Oct. 1, 2018.

Additional information can be found on the Idaho Public Utilties Commission website www.puc.idaho.gov or Avista's website which can be found here www.myavista.com/rates