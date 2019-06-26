Avista issues power outage safety precautions amid oncoming storm

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash. - With severe weather in Wednesday’s forecast, power outages are a possibility that Avista wants its customers to be prepared for.

The company has since issued some safety suggestions. In the event of an outage, stay away from downed power lines. It’s best to treat them as if they’re carrying electrical current. That means no touching, driving over, or trying to move them.

If you have any appliances on during an outage, make sure to turn them off. That includes unplugging all electronics. You can, however, leave a light or radio on as a way to alert you and your family when power has been restored.

The company also said to not wire emergency generators into your home’s electrical system, unless you have a disconnect switch that can separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Any back feed into power lines could injure or kill workers working to get energy restored.

If you do use a generator, make sure to only run specific appliances and make sure it’s located outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Avista asks, if you do experience a power outage, that you report it online through their outage app, or by calling 800-227-9187.

Find out more about what to do in a power outage situation HERE.



