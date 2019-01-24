Avista, Hydro One terminate merger agreement

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hydro One and Avista announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terminate their merger agreement. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission originally denied approval of the merger.

After "careful consideration," according to a release, Hydro One and Avista's board of directors decided the merger was not the best course of action for shareholders or the companies.

Hydro One will pay Avista $103 million in termination fees as a result of the agreement ending.

Scott Morris, chairman of the board and Avista CEO said in a statement that he is "disappointment with the outcome," but thanked "everyone who worked with us on this effort over the past 18 months."

