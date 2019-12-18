Avista contractor dies from accident while working in Franklin Co.

Avista Corporation

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - An Avista contractor died from his injuries, following an accident while working on a transmission line.

Avista sent a press release on Wednesday regarding the incident.

The contractor worked with International Line Builders, and was working on an Avista transmission line in Franklin County. He was injured on Tuesday after an accident, but succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the ILB crew member," said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. "Our utility contract partners are an integral part of our operations, and we're grateful for their commitment and dedication. We are focused on supporting our utility family and all those who are impacted by this tragic loss during this difficult time."

Currently, Avista is working with International Line Builders and local authorities to investigate the incident. They are also setting up an assistance fund for the man's family.