Authorities warn of increased thefts around holiday season

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Officer warned that there has been an increase in reported thefts recently from cars and homes.

Authorities reminded people to lock vehicles and hide any valuables inside. A press release did not say where the thefts happened, but did say people should report suspicious activity to deputies.



If you have information about a recent theft in Nez Perce County, contact local authorities.