Authorities still working to determine identity of woman found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives, in conjunction with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, are continuing to work diligently toward identifying the deceased adult female recovered from the Spokane River on Saturday.

Major Crimes Detectives have received several tips, which they have been following up on and investigating, however, the woman’s identity has not yet been learned.

With no known missing person reports or substantive tips matching her description found in the local area, coupled with other known indicators which suggests she was not homeless/transient, it is possible she may not be from the local area.

Investigators are releasing additional information with the hope of learning her identity while answering some of the questions our community has asked as tips were received.

Investigators are also asking for assistance with any tips or information that could help identify this female and/or what occurred prior to the discovery of her body.