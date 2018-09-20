Authorities release rendering of unidentified woman found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoping to identify the deceased female located in the Spokane River, east of Harvard Road, on September 15, Spokane County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office have released this photographic rendering, depicting the approximate appearance of her prior to her death.

Note of Caution/Clarification:

This photographic rendering is a re-creation; an approximation or possible appearance of what the female may have looked like, not an actual picture of the female.

No identification was found at the scene and examiners were unable to identify her using fingerprints. Investigators hope this photographic rendering of the female’s approximate appearance, along with the previously released information and pictures of the female’s clothing, will help to identify her.

Updated Description:

White female, approximately 5’03” & 120 lbs.

Estimated 40-60 years of age

14” long dark hair with flecks/speckling of gray in an intricate bun/pony tail using numerous barrettes

No Tattoos, a small scar on her back

Pierced Ears

The woman was wearing tan Outer Edge cargo zipper pants/shorts (medium), a black/white lightweight long-sleeved hoodie (Your ♥ Clothing with a California Republic design) with a bright floral print shirt/swim top underneath, “Pink” black/gray shorts, brown Keen sandals, silver neckless and earrings.

The investigation into what occurred prior to her death and/or how she ended up in the Spokane River is still ongoing.

It is still not known if she lived in the area/region, or may have traveled here from an unknown location.

If you can assist Detectives in learning the identity of this female, or have any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to call Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921 reference #10130020.