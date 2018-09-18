Authorities make arrest in WSU fraternity arson investigation

Photo from https://www.thetachi.org/alpha-omicron

PULLMAN, Wash. - On Sunday at 5:15 a.m., Pullman Fire responded to a fire at 845 NE C Street, the Theta Chi Fraternity on WSU's campus.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the back deck, which was made of treated wood, was destroyed. Fire investigators discovered several attempted ignition points around the fraternity house.

Earlier a dumpster fire was reported in the area and later a vehicle was discovered burnt on the interior dash, which was also determined to be an arson.

Pullman Police Detective Chris Engle, an arson trained investigator, was called in to assist with the investigation.



On Monday, Pullman Police Detectives developed leads using surveillance video which was obtained through numerous sources. Interviews with Theta Chi members then lead to a named suspect.

Detectives traveled to Cheney, Washington where 19-year-old Isaac Scott DePaolo was arrested with the assistance of the Cheney and Eastern Washington University (EWU) Police Departments.

A motive for the arson has not yet been determined, but it appears that alcohol played a role.

DePaolo is a resident of Cheney and is not a Washington State University or an EWU student.

He was booked into the Whitman County Jail this afternoon on the following charges:

Arson in the First Degree (Theta Chi Fraternity)

Arson in the 2nd Degree (Dumpster)

Arson in the 2nd Degree (Vehicle Fire)

Vehicle Prowl (For unlawful entry into the vehicle to start the fire)

Formal charging will be handled by the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pullman Police Detectives with to thank the local businesses and neighbors for their assistance in this investigation.