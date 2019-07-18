Authorities in Stevens Co. looking for man with multiple felony warrants

Stevens County Sheriff's Office Authorities in Stevens County are searching for Jon Souza.

STEVENS CO., Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with multiple felony warrants.

Jon L. “Buster” Souza has warrants for escape, escape community custody, possession of a controlled substance and solicitation to possess controlled substance from Stevens and Ferry Counties, as well as the Department of Corrections.

Souza is believed to be frequenting the Northport and Kettle Falls area. The SCSO said he may be driving an 80s black/multi-color full-size truck with a flatbed full of junk.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 509-684-2555.