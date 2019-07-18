Authorities in Stevens Co. looking for man with multiple felony warrants
STEVENS CO., Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with multiple felony warrants.
Jon L. “Buster” Souza has warrants for escape, escape community custody, possession of a controlled substance and solicitation to possess controlled substance from Stevens and Ferry Counties, as well as the Department of Corrections.
Souza is believed to be frequenting the Northport and Kettle Falls area. The SCSO said he may be driving an 80s black/multi-color full-size truck with a flatbed full of junk.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 509-684-2555.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- South Perry Street Fair celebrates 20th anniversary
- Authorities in Stevens Co. looking for man with multiple felony warrants
- Volunteers needed! Camp that teaches disabled kids to ride bikes at risk of cancelling
- Janitor who ended school shooting heard "screaming you can't define"
- Historic Patsy Clark mansion in Browne's Addition is up for sale
- Brush fire burns half an acre near 395 north of Spokane