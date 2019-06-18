Authorities hand out 97 felony drug charges at Paradiso festival
GRANT CO., Wash - Authorities in Grant County were busy at Paradiso this past weekend. This year, authorities from several agencies handed out 97 felony charges to 38 suspected drug dealers.
Paradiso is an annual EDM music festival held at the Gorge Ampitheater.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's office, none of the arrests were simple possession busts. Authorities arrested people on drug dealing charges involving Molly, LSD, shrooms, cocaine, steroid and ketamine. GCSO said the drug deals involved thousands of dollars.
GCSO said they also arrested one person who was carrying a handgun.
