Authorities believe father, two girls missing from Kamiah are in danger

Lewis County Sheriff's Office Authorities are looking for two girls and their father, missing from Kamiah .

KAMIAH, Idaho - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating two endangered girls and an adult missing from Kamiah.

According to LCSO, the young girls are 12-year-old Ariel Lee Thompson and 6-year-old Isabelle Joy Thompson. They are believed to be with their father, 37-year-old Samson Wayne Thompson. Authorities said all subjects are believed to be in danger and have not been seen since Monday.

Lewis County Sheriff's Office Ariel Lee Thompson is believed to be in danger. Authorities in Lewis County are searching for her.

Ariel has blonde hair, blue eyes and surgical scars on both calves and knees. She is 5'2" and weighs 192 pounds. Isabelle has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a scar on her forehead between her eyes. She is 4-feet tall and weighs 65 pounds.

Samson has brown hair, blue eyes, 5'7" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Lewis County Sheriff's Office Authorities are looking for Samson Wayne Thompson, missing from the Kamiah area.

All three are believed to be traveling in a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with license plate 6C50871.

