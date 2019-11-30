Local authors sign, sell books at Auntie's Bookstore for 'Indie's First'

News

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 12:30 PM PST

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:36 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Auntie’s Bookstore is celebrating this year’s Small Business Saturday by honoring local authors. 

Indie’s First is a nationwide campaign that supports independent bookstores. On Saturday, as part of the campaign, local authors will make an appearance at Auntie’s to sign and sell books. 

Here’s a list of participating authors: 

  • 10 a.m.- Sharma Shields, Ben Cartwright, Erin Pringle
  • 11 a.m.- Chris Cook, Trent Reedy 
  • 12 p.m.- Thom Caraway
  • 1 p.m.- Jess Walter, Shawn Vestal, Jack Nisbet
  • 2 p.m.- Sherry Jones, Cindy Hval, Kenn Nesbitt
  • 3 p.m.- Ellen Welcker, Kate Lebo, Sam Ligon 

The event runs until 4 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn more. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


