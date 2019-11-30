Local authors sign, sell books at Auntie's Bookstore for 'Indie's First'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Auntie’s Bookstore is celebrating this year’s Small Business Saturday by honoring local authors.

Indie’s First is a nationwide campaign that supports independent bookstores. On Saturday, as part of the campaign, local authors will make an appearance at Auntie’s to sign and sell books.

Here’s a list of participating authors:

10 a.m.- Sharma Shields, Ben Cartwright, Erin Pringle

11 a.m.- Chris Cook, Trent Reedy

12 p.m.- Thom Caraway

1 p.m.- Jess Walter, Shawn Vestal, Jack Nisbet

2 p.m.- Sherry Jones, Cindy Hval, Kenn Nesbitt

3 p.m.- Ellen Welcker, Kate Lebo, Sam Ligon