Local authors sign, sell books at Auntie's Bookstore for 'Indie's First'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Auntie’s Bookstore is celebrating this year’s Small Business Saturday by honoring local authors.
Indie’s First is a nationwide campaign that supports independent bookstores. On Saturday, as part of the campaign, local authors will make an appearance at Auntie’s to sign and sell books.
Here’s a list of participating authors:
- 10 a.m.- Sharma Shields, Ben Cartwright, Erin Pringle
- 11 a.m.- Chris Cook, Trent Reedy
- 12 p.m.- Thom Caraway
- 1 p.m.- Jess Walter, Shawn Vestal, Jack Nisbet
- 2 p.m.- Sherry Jones, Cindy Hval, Kenn Nesbitt
- 3 p.m.- Ellen Welcker, Kate Lebo, Sam Ligon
The event runs until 4 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn more.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Shoppers support local businesses for Small Business Saturday
- ISP trooper struck by distracted driver prompts warning from KCSO
- Local authors sign, sell books at Auntie's Bookstore for 'Indie's First'
- Meet a live reindeer at today's Kendall Yards holiday celebration
- Crash blocking portion of State Route 97 near Blewett Pass
- 'From Here' offers unique shopping experience on Small Business Saturday