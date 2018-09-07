Auntie's Bookstore celebrating 40 years in business

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Auntie's Bookstore in Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane's beloved independent bookstore celebrates 40 years in business Saturday and they're planning a community celebration.

Auntie's opened in 1978 inside the Spokane Flour Mill. At the time, it was called "The Book and Game Company." It moved into the Liberty Building at Washington and Main in 1994.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Auntie's is offering special discounts and new merchandise this weekend.

The first 40 customers will receive a free Auntie's tote with surprises inside. The store will offer 40th anniversary shirts for sale as well. You can find out more about the celebration here.