Auntie's Bookstore celebrating 40 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane's beloved independent bookstore celebrates 40 years in business Saturday and they're planning a community celebration.
Auntie's opened in 1978 inside the Spokane Flour Mill. At the time, it was called "The Book and Game Company." It moved into the Liberty Building at Washington and Main in 1994.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Auntie's is offering special discounts and new merchandise this weekend.
The first 40 customers will receive a free Auntie's tote with surprises inside. The store will offer 40th anniversary shirts for sale as well. You can find out more about the celebration here.
Previous Story
No criminal charges filed against SPD officer, SCSO deputy involved in March shooting
Next Story
Fist-fight leads to shooting, man faces two charges of assault after firing at a fleeing SUV
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- No criminal charges filed against SPD officer, SCSO deputy involved in March shooting
- Auntie's Bookstore celebrating 40 years in business
- Gonzaga grad competing for Miss America this weekend
- Monroe Street bridge closes as authorities recover body
- Spokane County Interstate Fair aims to bring diverse crowds in 2018
- Construction to begin next week on East Promenade at Riverfront Park