ATV crash kills woman near Hayden Creek
HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was killed Wednesday when she lost control of the ATV she was driving and rolled down an embankment, with the vehicle landing on top.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Christina Mathews was riding her ATV in the Hayden Creek area when she lost control. Members of Northern Lakes Fire Rescue attempted life saving efforts at the scene, but where unsuccessful.
The Kootenai County Traffic Team is investigating the incident, but does not believe alcohol was involved.
