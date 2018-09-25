Attorneys doubt school employee can be prosecuted for abuse

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for 18 former eastern Montana athletes who allege their high school trainer sexually abused them want to eliminate the statute of limitations for prosecuting child sexual abuse.

Attorney Dan Rice argues the current law only serves to protect child molesters after their victims reach a certain age.

A lawsuit filed last week alleges former Miles City trainer James E. Jensen sexually abused dozens of boys over a period of more than 20 years under the guise of improving their athletic performance.

Jensen acknowledged some of the abuse, but denied other allegations.

At the time, the statute of limitations for prosecuting child sex crimes was 10 years. In 2017 the statute of limitations was extended to 20 years after the victim turns 18, but the change was not made retroactive.