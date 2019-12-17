Assault suspect wanted by Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office on $100K bail

Stevens County Sheriff's Office

STEVENS CO., Wash. - An assault suspect is wanted by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.

41-year-old Jason W. Ely is wanted on $100,000 bail for second-degree assault with strangulation, first-degree burglary, felony threats to kill and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ely is described as a white man with blue eyes, standing six-foot two-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. According to the Sheriff's Office, he frequents the Chewelah area and has a criminal history in North Idaho.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stevens County Dispatch at (509) 684-2555.