Asotin Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing, vulnerable woman

Asotin County Sheriff's Office The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating Debra Winters.

ASOTIN CO., Wash. - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing, vulnerable woman.

ACSO said Debra Winters walked away from her home early Tuesday morning. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Chukar Lane.

Winters is 5'02" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. ACSO said she was last seen wearing a purple hooded coat, black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about Winter is asked to call the Asotin County Sheriff's Office at 509-758-2331.



