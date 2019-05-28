ArtFest returns to Browne's Addition for its 34th year

SPOKANE, Wash. - ArtFest will return to Browne's Addition once again on Friday.

The annual festival, now in its 34th year, is put on by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and held in Coeur d'Alene Park on the weekend after Memorial Day.

This year, the festival will feature art from over 150 vendors presenting paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramins, you name it.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy meals from local food trucks and live music as they browse. NoLi will pouring beers and hard seltzers in the beer garden.

Kids are encouraged and will even be able to create and take home a variety of projects in the "Make It Art Space.

ArtFest kicks off Friday at 12:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday. For more information, visit the ArtFest website.